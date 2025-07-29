Sign inSubscribe
FBR

FBR raises cap on deferred sales tax refunds for exporters under “FASTER” system

New instructions, issued to FBR field formations, allow for the processing of refunds for exporters outside the five key export sectors up to a 10% cap

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the upper cap for the processing of deferred sales tax refunds under the “FASTER” system, increasing it to 10% of the export value for most exporters, excluding five export-oriented sectors.

The new instructions, issued to FBR field formations, allow for the processing of refunds for exporters outside the five key export sectors up to a 10% cap. This adjustment was made following the issuance of SRO 1507(I)/2024 and is designed to streamline the refund process.

Previously, the FBR had set varying capping limits for processing refunds, ranging from 2% to 8% of export value, depending on the finished products of exporters. 

Under the new policy, the upper cap for processing deferred sales tax refunds will now be based on either 10% of the export value or the actual amount of valid input tax consumed in the exports, whichever is lower. 

This change aims to provide a more uniform and efficient approach to processing refunds across non-export-oriented sectors.

News Desk
News Desk

