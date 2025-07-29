FBR reconstitutes committee for sales tax integration license evaluation

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted a committee to evaluate applications for the grant of licenses for the integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006. A notification in this regard was issued on Monday.

According to reports, both the corporate and non-corporate sectors are awaiting an extension of the time period for sales tax integration.

The new committee will replace the previously issued notification (IR-Ops)/2025-R dated June 16, 2025.

The FBR has exercised its powers under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and other relevant rules to reconstitute the committee, which will now include the following members: Abid Mehmood, Director General (IT & DT), as Chairman; Arshad Nawaz Chheena, Chief (Revenue-Operations), as Member; Aamar Javed, Chief (Systems), as Member/Secretary; Abdul Hameed, Secretary (STB), as Member; Abid Naeem, CIO, PRAL, as Member; and Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Senior Manager (Development), PRAL, as Member.

The committee’s terms of reference include scrutinising documents, evaluating applicants’ eligibility for new registration, reviewing additional documents for previously granted registrations, preparing Requests for Proposals (RFPs) as per new rules, and addressing complaints and making recommendations for license cancellations.

The notification, approved by the competent authority, supersedes previous notifications related to this matter.