Fuel prices in Pakistan set to drop from August 1: report 

The prices of Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) in Pakistan are expected to reduce starting from August 1, 2025. The anticipated decline is expected to be Rs 6.82 per liter for petrol and Rs1.68 per liter for diesel, according to a note by Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

Following the adjustment, the prices of MS and HSD are likely to be set at Rs265.33 per liter and Rs282.67 per liter, respectively. These reductions come as a result of declining ex-refinery prices, creating enough room for the government to re-impose a petroleum levy of Rs2.50 per liter on both petrol and diesel.

According to the report, the average price of Brent oil for the period 16th to 31st July 2025 was recorded at $68.75 per barrel, while WTI averaged $65.98 per barrel. Additionally, the exchange rate stood at Rs284.25 per USD for this period, reflecting a slight change of 0.1% from the previous period.

The expected reduction in MS and HSD prices marks a small but significant shift, offering some relief to consumers amid fluctuating fuel costs. However, with the possibility of a new petroleum levy, it remains to be seen how this will impact overall fuel expenses moving forward.