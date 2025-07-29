Highnoon Laboratories partners with Bangladesh-based Beximco Pharmaceuticals for strategic collaboration

Highnoon Laboratories Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Bangladesh.

The collaboration aims to enhance the distribution and marketing of specialised pharmaceutical products in Pakistan, with a focus on high-burden therapeutic areas including respiratory, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

In an official disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Highnoon Laboratories said that the partnership is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading Bangladesh based pharmaceutical company having state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, accredited by the regulatory authorities of USA, Australia, European Union, Canada, and Brazil,” read Highnoon Laboratories’ said notice sent to the PSX.

The agreement is set to bring new therapies, dosage forms, and delivery systems to the Pakistani market, offering improved clinical outcomes and easier access to advanced treatments for patients.

This partnership is expected to contribute to the growing trade relations and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.