Meezan Bank launches Visa Global eSIM for seamless international connectivity



Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, has made a groundbreaking move by becoming the first bank in the country to offer Visa’s latest digital solution, the Visa Global eSIM, to its Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders. This innovative solution aims to make international travel easier for customers by eliminating the need for a physical SIM card.

Visa’s Global eSIM offers users the ability to switch mobile carriers and activate international data plans directly from their devices, without the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards. Supported by Visa’s advanced infrastructure and compatibility with a wide range of devices, this new feature will ensure a seamless and secure experience for travelers.

Eligible Meezan Bank customers will receive up to 3GB of complimentary high-speed data for 21 days, across more than 150 countries, along with a 25% discount on any additional data top-up purchases beyond the free allocation.

Syed Iftikhar ul Haq, Group Head of Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, expressed excitement over the launch: “We are pleased to offer this first-of-its-kind lifestyle benefit to our Visa Infinite Debit Cardholders, enabling them to stay connected effortlessly while traveling abroad. This solution eliminates the need for purchasing local SIM cards or relying on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.”

Umar Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan at Visa, further commented on the importance of staying connected while traveling: “As international travel continues to grow, seamless and secure connectivity is more important than ever. By integrating Visa’s Global eSIM into Meezan Bank’s Visa Infinite Debit Card, we’re providing customers with a convenient and secure solution for staying connected globally.”

This move reinforces Meezan Bank’s commitment to enhancing the international travel experience for its high-value customers, offering them innovative solutions that cater to their needs in an increasingly digital world.