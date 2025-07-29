Sign inSubscribe
NGC energises Rs18.45bn transmission line linking Karachi’s nuclear plants to national grid

102km double-circuit line to evacuate 2,200MW from K2, K3; project seen as vital to grid stability and clean energy expansion

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant boost to Pakistan’s power infrastructure, the National Grid Company (NGC) on Tuesday announced the successful energisation of a 500-kilovolt transmission line connecting the K2 and K3 nuclear power plants near Karachi to the national grid.

In a statement issued Monday, NGC said the newly commissioned double-circuit, quad-bundle line spans 102 kilometres, linking the KANUPP facilities with the existing 500kV Port Qasim–Matiari corridor. The project was completed at a cost of Rs18.45 billion and is capable of evacuating up to 2,200 megawatts of clean nuclear energy.

Officials said the project marks a key advancement in improving transmission reliability and grid resilience, especially in Pakistan’s southern zone, while also supporting the country’s energy security goals by integrating low-emission nuclear power.

“The energisation of this transmission line marks a key milestone in strengthening grid infrastructure, particularly for the southern zone,” said Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir, Managing Director of NGC. He noted the enhanced network would also help spur regional growth, generate jobs, and contribute to overall economic development.

NGC credited the achievement to collaboration between its internal departments and external partners, including the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the Board of Directors, and teams from Project Delivery (South), HVDC, Power System Planning, Telecom, Protection & Control, and ISMO.

The K2 and K3 nuclear units, developed in partnership with China, are considered central to Pakistan’s clean energy transition strategy.

PM hails Rs193bn cut in DISCO losses as key step toward privatization
Crackdown on illegal cigarette trade begins with FC deployment at GLT units: FTT chairman
