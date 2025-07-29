Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Nishat Hotels issues corrigendum on Rafhan Maize acquisition plans

Company revises terms of its plan to acquire 75.69% of Rafhan Maize Products shares

By News Desk
rafhan maize


Nishat Hotels and Properties Limited has issued a corrigendum to its previous Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) regarding its plan to acquire up to 6.9 million shares, representing 75.69% of the paid-up capital, of Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited (PSX: RMPL).

The original PAI was disclosed on May 14, 2025, and was published in Business Recorder and Nawa-e-Waqt on May 16, 2025.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited, incorporated in Pakistan, is majority-owned by Ingredion Incorporated, a U.S.-based company. RMPL primarily manufactures and sells industrial products derived from maize, including industrial starches, liquid glucose, dextrose, dextrin, and gluten meals.

Previous article
PNSC receives Letters of Intent from KPT and PQA for joint fleet enhancement initiatives
Next article
Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.