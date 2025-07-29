Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors



Pakistan and Kuwait have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation in critical sectors, including trade, investment, energy, food security, and defense.

The agreement was made during a meeting on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations, where the two countries also discussed ways to strengthen their collaboration at multilateral forums such as the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Both nations committed to facilitating high-level exchanges aimed at deepening their bilateral engagement and cooperation.

The foreign ministers of both countries also expressed grave concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis. They stressed the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Both sides voiced hope that the conference would contribute meaningfully to the goal of achieving a two-state solution.