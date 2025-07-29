Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and Kuwait agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors

Agreements cover trade, investment, energy, food security, defense, and multilateral collaboration on global forums

By Monitoring Desk


Pakistan and Kuwait have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation in critical sectors, including trade, investment, energy, food security, and defense.

The agreement was made during a meeting on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Two-State Solution at the United Nations, where the two countries also discussed ways to strengthen their collaboration at multilateral forums such as the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Both nations committed to facilitating high-level exchanges aimed at deepening their bilateral engagement and cooperation.

The foreign ministers of both countries also expressed grave concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian crisis. They stressed the urgent need for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Both sides voiced hope that the conference would contribute meaningfully to the goal of achieving a two-state solution.

Previous article
Nishat Hotels issues corrigendum on Rafhan Maize acquisition plans
Next article
U.S. and China hold second day of trade talks in Stockholm
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.