Pakistan emerges as China’s top boiled beef supplier with 139% export surge

$5.24 million in shipments from January–June 2025 outpaces Mongolia as demand for Pakistani halal meat rises

Pakistan has secured its place as China’s leading source of boiled beef, with exports soaring 139% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, according to fresh data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Between January and June 2025, Pakistan exported $5.24 million worth of boiled beef to China, more than doubling the $2.36 million recorded during the same period last year. Export volumes also climbed sharply to 1,030,606 kilograms, with the average unit price rising to $5.47 per kilogram a sign of improving product quality and stronger Chinese demand.

This performance places Pakistan ahead of regional competitors, notably Mongolia, which exported $3 million worth of boiled beef to China during the same six-month period, according to China Economic Net.

Analysts attribute Pakistan’s rapid growth in this segment to its compliance with China’s strict food safety and quarantine protocols, especially for heat-treated products such as boiled beef. The increase also reflects deeper bilateral trade cooperation and growing consumer interest in halal-certified Pakistani meat.

Experts say that Pakistan could further expand its agricultural export footprint by investing in technical upgrades, training, and cold-chain logistics aligned with the broader China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) vision of “shared development.”

 

