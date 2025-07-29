Pakistan emerges as China’s top boiled beef supplier with 139% export surge

Pakistan has secured its place as China’s leading source of boiled beef, with exports soaring 139% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, according to fresh data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Between January and June 2025, Pakistan exported $5.24 million worth of boiled beef to China, more than doubling the $2.36 million recorded during the same period last year. Export volumes also climbed sharply to 1,030,606 kilograms, with the average unit price rising to $5.47 per kilogram a sign of improving product quality and stronger Chinese demand.

This performance places Pakistan ahead of regional competitors, notably Mongolia, which exported $3 million worth of boiled beef to China during the same six-month period, according to China Economic Net.

Analysts attribute Pakistan’s rapid growth in this segment to its compliance with China’s strict food safety and quarantine protocols, especially for heat-treated products such as boiled beef. The increase also reflects deeper bilateral trade cooperation and growing consumer interest in halal-certified Pakistani meat.

Experts say that Pakistan could further expand its agricultural export footprint by investing in technical upgrades, training, and cold-chain logistics aligned with the broader China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) vision of “shared development.”