Pakistan launches initiative to boost shipping capacity by 600% in three years with focus on green technologies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched an ambitious initiative to boost its shipping capacity by 600% over the next three years, focusing on incorporating greener technologies and energy-efficient vessels into the state-owned fleet. The initiative aims to expand and modernize the national shipping fleet as part of efforts to strengthen maritime infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign vessels.

On Tuesday, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) signed separate agreements with the state-run Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), pledging financial support for the fleet expansion plan. The agreements were signed by A. Abdullah Zaki, representing KPT’s Transition Management Committee, and Rear Admiral (R) Syed Moazzam Ilyas HI(M), Chairman of PQA, with PNSC CEO Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi.

The agreements were finalized following a high-level policy meeting chaired by Junaid Chaudhry, in which maritime stakeholders agreed to align fleet modernization with environmental sustainability and national climate goals outlined by the Prime Minister’s office.

Chairing the agreement-signing meeting, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry stated that the initiative is designed not only to reduce sea freight bills and conserve foreign exchange, but also to support climate-smart maritime practices by strengthening a cleaner, more efficient domestic fleet.

“Pakistan plans to increase its shipping capacity by 600% over the next three years, with a focus on incorporating greener technologies and energy-efficient vessels into the state-owned fleet,” the minister said.

KPT and PQA officials emphasized that modernizing the fleet would not only conserve foreign exchange and enhance trade connectivity but also significantly lower the environmental cost of sea freight by reducing fuel consumption and ensuring compliance with international emission standards.

“This initiative reflects our broader vision to modernize the maritime sector, boost operational efficiency, and introduce advanced technologies across all institutions,” Junaid Chaudhry said, adding that the government remains committed to transparency and merit-based decision-making.

The initiative is part of Pakistan’s efforts to position itself as a regional maritime hub while contributing to global efforts to decarbonize the shipping industry, one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.