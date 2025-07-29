Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PNSC receives Letters of Intent from KPT and PQA for joint fleet enhancement initiatives

Letters of Intent to explore investment opportunities in fleet and shipping business expansion

By News Desk


The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has officially announced the receipt of Letters of Intent (LOIs) from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to explore joint investment opportunities aimed at enhancing the fleet and expanding the shipping business.

The PNSC, in a communication to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stated that the initiative reflects a collaborative approach to further developing the country’s shipping sector. The announcement marks a significant step in the potential growth and modernisation of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

The involved parties are expected to jointly explore avenues to boost the operational capabilities of their fleets, contributing to the overall efficiency of Pakistan’s shipping industry.

Previous article
Archroma Pakistan announces 200% Interim Cash Dividend for shareholders
Next article
Nishat Hotels issues corrigendum on Rafhan Maize acquisition plans
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.