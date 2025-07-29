PNSC receives Letters of Intent from KPT and PQA for joint fleet enhancement initiatives



The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has officially announced the receipt of Letters of Intent (LOIs) from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to explore joint investment opportunities aimed at enhancing the fleet and expanding the shipping business.

The PNSC, in a communication to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stated that the initiative reflects a collaborative approach to further developing the country’s shipping sector. The announcement marks a significant step in the potential growth and modernisation of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

The involved parties are expected to jointly explore avenues to boost the operational capabilities of their fleets, contributing to the overall efficiency of Pakistan’s shipping industry.