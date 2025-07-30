Customs Directorate revises import values for phenolic, epoxide, and polyurethane resins

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has revised the customs values for the import of phenolic resin, epoxide resin, and polyurethane resin (pre-polymer for shoe sole) from China, South Africa, Taiwan, Korea, and the USA.

The new valuation was announced in a ruling (2013 of 2025) issued on Tuesday, following a challenge to the previous valuation issued under ruling 1813 of 2024 by M/s Ever Lasting Footwear and M/s Nimir Resins. The challenge was filed under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969, prompting the Director General of Customs Valuation to revisit the values.

In response to the revisions, the Director General issued order-in-revision No. 36/2024, instructing the directorate to reassess the customs values of these goods from various countries.

This led to the issuance of valuation ruling No. 1905/2024. However, stakeholders submitted revision petitions again, and the Director General set aside ruling 1905/2024, directing the issuance of a fresh ruling considering all relevant aspects and stakeholder inputs, including from the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association.

The reassessment process involved a meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association, importers, and manufacturers. During the meeting, stakeholders provided documents and evidence to support their claims.

The customs values were ultimately determined using the similar goods value method under Section 25(6) of the Customs Act, as the transaction value method was deemed inapplicable due to insufficient data. The updated values now apply to all the goods except for polyurethane resin (pre-polymer for shoe sole).