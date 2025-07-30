Sign inSubscribe
FFC posts Rs 38.5bn half-year profit, declares Rs 19 dividend per share

Strong urea production, increased associated income, and resilient operations boost mid-year results

By Monitoring Desk

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its half-yearly financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, following a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 29.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 38.5 billion, up from Rs 26 billion in the same period last year, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 27. The increase was supported by higher other income, primarily driven by improved dividend distributions from associated companies.

FFC produced 1.419 million tonnes (or 1,419 thousand tonnes) of urea during the first half of 2025 and recorded total sales revenue of Rs 155 billion.

The company also announced its second interim cash dividend of Rs 12 per share, bringing the total distribution to Rs 19 per share for the six-month period.

Despite economic and operational challenges, FFC ensured uninterrupted business operations, maintained a stable supply chain, and upheld the highest standards of health and safety for its employees.

