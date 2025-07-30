Google to sign EU’s voluntary AI code of practice

Google will sign the European Union’s voluntary code of practice to help companies follow the bloc’s artificial intelligence law, the company’s global affairs president said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The code was created by 13 independent experts and is meant to guide firms in meeting requirements under the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, including content transparency and copyright compliance.

Google said it hopes the code will support safe and reliable access to AI tools for European users and businesses. The company also raised concerns that some parts of the AI law could slow AI progress in Europe.

Kent Walker, who is also Alphabet’s chief legal officer, said the law could hurt European competitiveness if it delays approvals, strays from existing copyright rules, or requires disclosure of trade secrets.

Microsoft is expected to sign the code as well, while Meta has chosen not to, citing legal concerns. The European Union’s AI law, passed earlier this year, is part of an effort to set global standards for the fast-growing technology.