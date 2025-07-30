Pakistan, China explore enhanced agricultural cooperation with focus on innovation and investment

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a meeting on Wednesday with a high-powered Chinese delegation to discuss boosting cooperation in agriculture. The discussions aimed at developing joint strategies to modernize Pakistan’s agricultural sector, with a focus on research, innovation, and investment.

The Chinese delegation, consisting of senior officials, agricultural scientists, and private sector representatives, showed interest in investing in various areas of Pakistan’s agriculture, including seed development, precision farming, smart irrigation systems, and agro-processing. They highlighted China’s technological advancements and their willingness to transfer expertise through institutional partnerships.

Rana Tanveer welcomed the delegation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, especially in agriculture. He emphasized the importance of transforming the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) into a center of excellence, and through collaboration with China, introducing scientific research, climate-resilient practices, and modern technology to boost productivity and ensure food security.

The Minister called for formal agreements between Pakistani and Chinese agricultural institutions and proposed signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on joint research in biotechnology, crop improvement, pest control, and sustainable farming. He also stressed the need for long-term frameworks for exchanging scientists and technical training.

Hussain directed the leadership of PARC and relevant departments to begin drafting MoUs and prepare concept papers outlining the proposed cooperation areas. He also encouraged Pakistani experts to visit China to study successful agricultural models.

The Chinese delegation expressed support for the Minister’s strategic vision and welcomed the proposed MoUs. They assured full backing from both their government and private sector to contribute to Pakistan’s agricultural transformation, with a focus on institutional linkages and technology transfer. The meeting ended with a shared commitment to elevate Pakistan-China agricultural cooperation.