Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 38.68% to $773.892 million in FY 2024-25

Imports from Afghanistan also surged by 116.53%, contributing to growing trade between the two countries

By News Desk
Pak=Afghan border

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan saw a rise of 38.68% during the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching a total of $773.892 million compared to $558.032 million in 2023-24, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-to-year basis, exports to Afghanistan grew by 8.24%, rising from $46.405 million in June 2024 to $50.230 million in June 2025. 

However, on a month-to-month comparison, exports to Afghanistan decreased by 11.63% in June 2025, down from $56.843 million in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s overall exports to other countries grew by 4.24%, increasing from $30.979 billion to $32.295 billion in the same period.

Imports from Afghanistan saw a rise of 116.53%, totaling $25.898 million during the year, compared to $11.960 million in the previous year. 

On a year-on-year basis, imports from Afghanistan decreased by 33.55%, from $1.773 million in June 2024 to $1.178 million in June 2025. Month-on-month imports from Afghanistan also saw a decline of 39.55%, from $1.949 million in May 2025.

Overall, Pakistan’s imports grew by 11.13%, increasing from $53.156 billion to $59.076 billion during the fiscal year.

Previous article
Tesla signs $4.3 billion battery deal with LGES, reducing China reliance
Next article
Trump warns India of 25% tariffs if trade deal is not finalized
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.