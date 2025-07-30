Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 38.68% to $773.892 million in FY 2024-25

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan saw a rise of 38.68% during the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching a total of $773.892 million compared to $558.032 million in 2023-24, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-to-year basis, exports to Afghanistan grew by 8.24%, rising from $46.405 million in June 2024 to $50.230 million in June 2025.

However, on a month-to-month comparison, exports to Afghanistan decreased by 11.63% in June 2025, down from $56.843 million in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s overall exports to other countries grew by 4.24%, increasing from $30.979 billion to $32.295 billion in the same period.

Imports from Afghanistan saw a rise of 116.53%, totaling $25.898 million during the year, compared to $11.960 million in the previous year.

On a year-on-year basis, imports from Afghanistan decreased by 33.55%, from $1.773 million in June 2024 to $1.178 million in June 2025. Month-on-month imports from Afghanistan also saw a decline of 39.55%, from $1.949 million in May 2025.

Overall, Pakistan’s imports grew by 11.13%, increasing from $53.156 billion to $59.076 billion during the fiscal year.