Pakistan’s mobile phone imports drop by 21.31% in FY 2024-25

Mobile phone imports into Pakistan have decreased by 21.31% during the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country imported mobile phones worth US $1.494 billion during July-June (2024-25), down from US $1.898 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (2023-24).

On a year-to-year basis, mobile phone imports also saw a significant dip of 49.95% in June 2025 compared to June 2024. The import value for June 2025 was recorded at US $139.425 million, down from US $278.574 million in June 2024.

On a month-to-month basis, mobile phone imports increased by 39.60% in June 2025, compared to the previous month’s imports of US $99.875 million.

In a broader context, Pakistan’s overall exports increased by 4.67% during the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year. Exports in July-June (2024-25) were valued at US $32.106 billion, up from US $30.675 billion in July-June (2023-24).

On the other hand, imports into the country rose by 6.57%, from US $54.779 billion in the previous fiscal year to US $58.380 billion in FY 2024-25.