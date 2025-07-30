PM’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar meets NBP President to boost industrial development

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, met with Rehmat Ali Hasni, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on Wednesday to discuss enhancing financial support for industrial development.

During the meeting, the two officials deliberated on various issues, including industrial loans, investment promotion, and strengthening the partnership between the banking sector and the industrial landscape. The discussions aimed to create a more supportive financial environment for industrial growth, according to an official statement.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized the importance of promoting financial facilities to ensure sustainable industrial growth and lauded NBP’s significant role in providing loans to industries. He stated that such support is vital for boosting economic activity and ensuring the success of industrial projects.

“The collaboration of the banking sector is crucial for economic development,” said Khan, underlining that a stable industrial infrastructure relies on strong partnerships with financial institutions.

He also stressed that banks must play a pivotal role in increasing investments in Pakistan and reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a favorable environment for businesses to thrive.

In response, President NBP, Rehmat Ali Hasni, assured the SAPM of the bank’s full support for the government’s vision of industrial development. He pledged continued cooperation to facilitate economic progress in the country.