PSX sees dramatic rebound after SBP’s surprise policy rate decision

In a session filled with drama and a surprising twist from the central bank, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a late comeback, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 138,412.25, gaining 447.44 points or 0.32% by the end of the day.

The trading day began with optimism as investors hoped for a 50 basis points rate cut in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) monetary policy announcement. However, market sentiment quickly shifted when the SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 11%, signaling that inflationary risks remain a concern and urging caution among market participants.

The index showed significant volatility, trading within a range of 1,360.07 points, reaching a high of 139,018.88 and a low of 137,658.81 points. The total volume of the KSE-100 Index stood at 167.69 million shares.

Of the 100 index companies, 41 closed in the green, while 59 closed lower, and no companies remained unchanged. The top gainers of the day included SYS, BWCL, TPLRF1, JVDC, and HBL, while the top losers were GHGL, BNWM, IBFL, PABC, and POML.

The index was supported by strong performances from SYS, UBL, HBL, MEBL, and BWCL, while key decliners included FFC, LUCK, ENGROH, MLCF, and DGKC.