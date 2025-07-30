Two Chinese companies seek licences for donkey meat exports from Pakistan

Two Chinese companies have applied for licences to export donkey meat from Pakistan, marking a step towards formalizing the trade following a series of illegal activities involving donkey slaughter.

The applications were filed just a day after authorities uncovered an illegal abattoir in the federal capital, seizing nearly one tonne of donkey meat and rescuing 50 live animals.

As per reports, the Chinese companies have requested licences for both slaughterhouse operations and export clearances, setting the stage for the first legal supply chain for donkey meat and byproducts to China.

These applications are currently under review by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research. Once all regulatory criteria are met, the companies could be authorized to begin exports.

The proposed exports would be routed through Gwadar in Balochistan, which has been designated as the sole processing and export point for this trade.

The government has emphasized that no processing outside Gwadar will be allowed to ensure proper oversight and prevent the domestic distribution of donkey meat.

Officials believe that the authorised export of donkey meat could provide a significant source of foreign exchange for Pakistan. However, concerns about unauthorised operations remain.

Recently, an unregistered foreign national was found running an illegal donkey meat operation in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in Battagram, a raid conducted by district authorities led to the discovery of a slaughtered donkey at a makeshift camp in the Koza Banda area. The district administration arrested one suspect in connection with the illegal slaughter and the case is under investigation.