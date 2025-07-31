Chinese business delegation explores investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s energy sector

A Chinese business delegation, led by Yi Jiang, Director of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), met with Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari to discuss potential investments in Pakistan, the relocation of Chinese industries, technology transfer, and collaboration in the energy sector.

ACFIC, representing China’s private business community, is actively seeking business opportunities and partnerships in 155 countries, including Pakistan.

The delegation outlined plans for relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan, engaging with local businesses, and transferring technology, with a particular focus on energy-related sectors like electric vehicles, charging stations, solar products, and lithium storage.

The delegation praised the Matiari transmission line project as a successful example and emphasized that investment in Pakistan could serve both local and regional needs. They also mentioned crypto mining as a potential option to introduce flexibility into the national grid.

Minister Leghari welcomed the delegation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating industrial cooperation and technology exchange. However, he clarified that, due to the country’s current financial situation, the government cannot provide electricity to industries at subsidized rates.

He encouraged the delegation to present any models that do not rely on government subsidies, with detailed financial plans aligned with Pakistan’s national interests.