Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese business delegation explores investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s energy sector

Discussions focus on relocation of industries, technology transfer, and energy initiatives.

By News Desk

A Chinese business delegation, led by Yi Jiang, Director of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), met with Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari to discuss potential investments in Pakistan, the relocation of Chinese industries, technology transfer, and collaboration in the energy sector.

ACFIC, representing China’s private business community, is actively seeking business opportunities and partnerships in 155 countries, including Pakistan. 

The delegation outlined plans for relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan, engaging with local businesses, and transferring technology, with a particular focus on energy-related sectors like electric vehicles, charging stations, solar products, and lithium storage.

The delegation praised the Matiari transmission line project as a successful example and emphasized that investment in Pakistan could serve both local and regional needs. They also mentioned crypto mining as a potential option to introduce flexibility into the national grid.

Minister Leghari welcomed the delegation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating industrial cooperation and technology exchange. However, he clarified that, due to the country’s current financial situation, the government cannot provide electricity to industries at subsidized rates. 

He encouraged the delegation to present any models that do not rely on government subsidies, with detailed financial plans aligned with Pakistan’s national interests.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 31, 2025
Next article
Sindh govt sets new minimum wage for workers effective July 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, July 31, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

FBR suspends digital proceeds tax on digitally ordered goods and services from outside Pakistan

Pakistan incurs Rs300 billion loss from wheat import despite sufficient domestic stock: report

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs12.09 billion for Punjab

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.