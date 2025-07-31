Islamabad High Court directs SECP to withdraw press release on United Insurance’s guarantee business

The Islamabad High Court, in its order dated July 28, 2025, has directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to withdraw its previous press release regarding the cessation of the guarantee business of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited. The court also instructed the SECP to submit a compliance report.

Following this order, the SECP submitted the required compliance report to the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) of the Islamabad High Court on July 30, 2025.

As per the court’s directive, the suspension of the SECP’s instructions to cease the company’s guarantee business has been lifted. Consequently, The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited has resumed its guarantee business operations.

The company also announced that it will be issuing a formal press release regarding the resumption of operations.