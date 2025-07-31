Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Islamabad High Court directs SECP to withdraw press release on United Insurance’s guarantee business

Company resumes guarantee business operations after court ruling

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court, in its order dated July 28, 2025, has directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to withdraw its previous press release regarding the cessation of the guarantee business of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited. The court also instructed the SECP to submit a compliance report.

Following this order, the SECP submitted the required compliance report to the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) of the Islamabad High Court on July 30, 2025.

As per the court’s directive, the suspension of the SECP’s instructions to cease the company’s guarantee business has been lifted. Consequently, The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited has resumed its guarantee business operations.

The company also announced that it will be issuing a formal press release regarding the resumption of operations.

Previous article
Engro Polymer and Chemicals reports over 100% increase in losses for H1 2025
Next article
Pakistan receives international bids for 100,000 tons of sugar in tender, with lowest offer at $539 per ton
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.