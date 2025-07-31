J.K. Spinning Mills unveils new tech upgrades, solar investments to enhance performance

J.K. Spinning Mills Limited has disclosed key developments aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and sustainability. The company has invested Rs161 million in state-of-the-art equipment to modernize its fabric division, adding an automated flat sheet cross hemming unit and an automatic pillowcase side-closing unit.

J.K. Spinning Mills shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The new technology is expected to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety, while maintaining product consistency and accuracy. The company has also secured financing and established letters of credit (LCs) to ensure smooth implementation.

Additionally, J.K. Spinning Mills is working on increasing profit margins in its PC yarns by converting 34,224 spindles into an Open-End Spinning System, featuring 6,000 rotors.

The conversion will allow the company to utilize Comber-Noil waste, meeting international buyers’ sustainability standards. Commercial production under this system is set to begin in September 2025.

In line with its sustainability efforts, J.K. Spinning Mills has installed 7 MW of solar energy capacity and is in negotiations to add another 7 MW. The company has secured bank financing for this initiative to help reduce energy costs and improve profitability.