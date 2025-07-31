LPG price slashed by Rs209 per cylinder for August

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has significantly reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August 2025, bringing relief to consumers amid ongoing inflationary pressures.

According to the latest notification issued by the Authority, the new consumer price of LPG, effective August 1, 2025, has been set at Rs2,541.36 for an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder — a decrease of Rs209.24 or 7.6percent compared to July’s rate of Rs2,750.60.

The corresponding producer price has also been reduced from Rs191,802.01 per ton in July to Rs174,069.26 per ton in August, reflecting a similar decrease of Rs17,732.75. The decline translates to a Rs17.73 per kg reduction in LPG consumer price.

OGRA stated that the price cut primarily results from a 9.8pc decline in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), which serves as a benchmark for local LPG pricing. Although the average exchange rate of the US dollar recorded a marginal increase of 0.38% during the same period, it was not enough to offset the downward trend in international LPG prices.

The detailed LPG price notification for August 2025 is available on OGRA’s official website, www.ogra.org.pk.