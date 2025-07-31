Mobile phone sales in Pakistan decline by 12% in FY 2024-25, local assembly holds strong

In the financial year 2024-25, mobile phone sales in Pakistan dropped by 12%, with global and local brands selling 30 million units, compared to 34 million units sold in the previous year, according to official statistics from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Sales of locally assembled mobile phones fell to 28.28 million units from 32.55 million units in FY 2023-24, while 1.73 million imported phones were recorded in the last fiscal year, down from 1.89 million in the previous year. This decline is attributed to a high base effect from the exceptional sales witnessed in FY 2023-24 following tax amendments on handsets and pent-up demand in the local market.

The extended replacement cycle of mobile phones, driven by the lack of new model launches, has further contributed to the slowdown in consumer demand. The country’s mobile market continues to rely heavily on local manufacturing, with 94% of its mobile phone demand met through local assembly between January and May 2025.

Khushnood Aftab, Convenor at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for IT and Allied Sector, praised local assemblers for their contributions to technology transfer, skilled job creation, and foreign exchange savings. He emphasized the importance of expanding local assembly not only for mobile phones but also for laptops, computers, and other devices to push technological development and self-sustainability in Pakistan.

The top 10 locally assembled mobile brands during the first half of 2025 were led by VGO Tel (1.63 million units), followed by Infinix (1.50 million units), Itel (1.23 million units), Vivo (1.20 million units), Xiaomi (0.83 million units), Samsung (0.76 million units), Tecno (0.67 million units), G’Five (0.64 million units), Nokia (0.58 million units), and Q Mobile (0.56 million units).

Financial analyst Ibrahim Amin noted that the mobile phone penetration in Pakistan is a reflection of the country’s increasing adoption of technology and financial services. He also called for enhanced literacy in finance and technology to foster reforms in areas such as education, health, governance, and the drive towards a cashless economy.