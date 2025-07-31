Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NAB launches inquiries into corruption allegations in KP’s two major development projects

Investigations focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project and KP Rural Accessibility Project over financial mismanagement and irregularities

By Monitoring Desk

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has initiated inquiries into allegations of corruption and irregularities in two major development projects in the province — the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP RAP), The News reported. 

The decision follows reports of financial mismanagement, procedural violations, and suspected collusion between contractors and officials in both projects, which are funded through a mix of international loans and government allocations. 

NAB sources said that credible evidence and verified complaints led to the launch of these inquiries.

The KPCIP, valued at approximately Rs. 97 billion, aims to improve municipal infrastructure in various KP cities, including water supply, sanitation, and urban transport. 

However, the project has been called into question after reports emerged of billions being disbursed without meeting legal requirements and despite minimal physical progress. 

The Provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also taken note of the issue, with KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati summoning relevant stakeholders for a briefing.

In parallel, NAB has opened an inquiry into the KP RAP, which focuses on improving access to remote areas through rural road development. Initial investigations have revealed instances of overbilling, substandard materials, and potential favoritism in contract awards. Contractors were allegedly selected without proper bidding procedures, and there are claims of duplicate payments and ghost projects.

Previous article
FBR grants powers to IRS and provincial officers for cigarette seizures
Next article
Pakistan’s local mobile phone manufacturing drops 13% in FY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.