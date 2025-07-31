NAB launches inquiries into corruption allegations in KP’s two major development projects

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has initiated inquiries into allegations of corruption and irregularities in two major development projects in the province — the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP RAP), The News reported.

The decision follows reports of financial mismanagement, procedural violations, and suspected collusion between contractors and officials in both projects, which are funded through a mix of international loans and government allocations.

NAB sources said that credible evidence and verified complaints led to the launch of these inquiries.

The KPCIP, valued at approximately Rs. 97 billion, aims to improve municipal infrastructure in various KP cities, including water supply, sanitation, and urban transport.

However, the project has been called into question after reports emerged of billions being disbursed without meeting legal requirements and despite minimal physical progress.

The Provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also taken note of the issue, with KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati summoning relevant stakeholders for a briefing.

In parallel, NAB has opened an inquiry into the KP RAP, which focuses on improving access to remote areas through rural road development. Initial investigations have revealed instances of overbilling, substandard materials, and potential favoritism in contract awards. Contractors were allegedly selected without proper bidding procedures, and there are claims of duplicate payments and ghost projects.