Pakistan to import insulin from Russia through pharmaceutical joint ventures

Pakistan is set to import insulin from Russia through joint ventures between pharmaceutical companies from both countries. A high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, was held to discuss the import process, progress on joint ventures, and the development of implementation protocols.

The meeting included Russian government representative Denis Nazarov, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of National Health Services, and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The focus of the discussions was the purchase of insulin from Russia, with DRAP previously granting permission to Genetics Pharmaceuticals in Lahore for the import of insulin from Russian company Zavod Medisintez.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized the importance of the joint pharmaceutical venture in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. He noted that Pakistan, being a major consumer of insulin, would benefit from a steady supply to cater to the needs of diabetic patients.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to initiate local manufacturing of insulin, with a joint protocol between Pakistani manufacturers and Russian companies expected to be finalized soon.

As per reports, the DRAP issued a registration letter for the import of insulin from Zavod Medisintez to Genetics Pharmaceuticals on May 5, 2025. The company later applied for an increase in the maximum retail price (MRP) based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as allowed under the Drug Pricing Policy of 2018. A revised MRP letter was issued on June 16, 2025.

However, the manufacturer is requesting the MRP set by Eli Lilly, the originator brand, without submitting sufficient justification for the increase. Local manufacturers like Getz Pharma and BF Bio Sciences are offering insulin at MRPs equal to or lower than the proposed MRP for imported insulin from Russia.

If the MRP for Russian insulin is increased, it could surpass the MRP of insulin from Novo Nordisk Pharma, another European competitor. The importer may apply for an MRP increase under the hardship category, providing evidence of the commercial quantity of imports from Russia. The MRP will be calculated based on the import price, customs duty, import levies, and other expenses, with a 40% mark-up and a 15% retail discount.

The MRP proposal will be reviewed by the drug pricing committee and, if endorsed, will be presented to the DRAP policy board, followed by a cabinet committee for final approval.