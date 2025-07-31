Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s forex reserves drop by $310 million to $19.6 billion

SBP and commercial banks both post declines as reserves fall 1.56% during the week ending July 25

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $310.5 million during the week ending July 25, 2025, reflecting a 1.56% decrease from the previous week, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

As per official figures, the country’s total foreign reserves now stand at $19.607 billion, down from $19.918 billion recorded on July 18, 2025.

A breakdown of the data shows that reserves held by the SBP decreased by $152.7 million, falling from $14.457 billion to $14.304 billion, representing a 1.06% weekly drop.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also fell by $157.8 million, declining from $5.461 billion to $5.303 billion, a reduction of 2.89% over the week.

The figures reflect simultaneous outflows from both central and commercial banking channels, affecting the overall reserves position for the week under review.

Previous article
Govt denies sugar crisis as prices hit Rs190/kg in major cities
Next article
Senate panel pushes inclusive agenda for AI and emerging tech growth
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.