Pakistan’s forex reserves drop by $310 million to $19.6 billion

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $310.5 million during the week ending July 25, 2025, reflecting a 1.56% decrease from the previous week, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

As per official figures, the country’s total foreign reserves now stand at $19.607 billion, down from $19.918 billion recorded on July 18, 2025.

A breakdown of the data shows that reserves held by the SBP decreased by $152.7 million, falling from $14.457 billion to $14.304 billion, representing a 1.06% weekly drop.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also fell by $157.8 million, declining from $5.461 billion to $5.303 billion, a reduction of 2.89% over the week.

The figures reflect simultaneous outflows from both central and commercial banking channels, affecting the overall reserves position for the week under review.