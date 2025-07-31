PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds successful IPP negotiations, stresses national unity and governance reform

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended the successful negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), resulting in billions of rupees in savings for the national exchequer. During a federal cabinet meeting, he praised Privatization Commission Chairman Muhammad Ali, the government’s taskforce, and the leadership of the Pakistan Army for their significant roles in facilitating the deal.

“These negotiations have saved the country billions and demonstrate our commitment to financial discipline and public sector reform,” the Prime Minister stated, calling the deal a “benchmark in disciplined governance.” He urged other ministries to replicate this standard of performance.

Prime Minister Sharif also highlighted the importance of national unity in tackling the country’s challenges, including the aftermath of devastating floods in northern Pakistan, ongoing terrorism, and energy sector reforms. Expressing sorrow over the floods in Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Punjab, he called for swift and compassionate action.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by military personnel and civilians in the war against terror, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, stressing the heavy cost of peace and stability.

On energy sector reforms, PM Sharif applauded Power Minister Sardar Owais Leghari and his team for their “revolutionary steps,” which included the dismissal of non-performing distribution companies and the restoration of public trust.

The Prime Minister also reminisced about his visit to the newly modernized Lahore Railway Station, noting its transformation into a model facility and urging nationwide replication.

Internationally, PM Sharif praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s participation in the US-France Conference on Gaza at the UN, affirming Pakistan’s clear stance on the issue. He disclosed that two special aid consignments would be sent to Gaza through Egypt and Jordan, reiterating Pakistan’s humanitarian commitment.

Finally, PM Sharif pledged to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the upcoming UN General Assembly in September, emphasizing that outcomes must take priority over titles.