SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan reviews EDB operations, emphasises digital transformation and transparency

A major step was taken today with the introduction of a Complaint Redressal Portal and the formation of a dedicated committee to address public grievances concerning the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The announcement came during a visit to the EDB headquarters in Islamabad by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, who was received by EDB CEO Khuda Bux. During his visit, Mr. Khan reviewed the facilities, including emergency exits and safety equipment.

In his address to officials, the SAPM emphasized the need for a complete digital overhaul of the EDB’s operations. “The entire system of EDB must be brought online and made fully digital,” he said. He also reiterated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of establishing a transparent and merit-based system within the institution.

Mr. Khan acknowledged the public’s misconceptions about the EDB and stressed that these could be overcome through merit and transparency. He highlighted that the EDB has a vital role in advancing the engineering sector and boosting exports.

“We must work towards building an institution that meets international standards,” he remarked, noting that his personal oversight of the EDB’s performance is part of the government’s push for results-driven reforms. He added, “Developed countries focus on outcomes. We, too, must implement result-oriented initiatives through transparent processes.”

In closing, Mr. Khan emphasized the importance of teamwork in driving institutional progress. “Institutions only move forward when we work together with a shared vision and commitment,” he concluded.