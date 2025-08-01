Sign inSubscribe
27 arrests, 13 shops sealed, and Rs450,000 in fines imposed in Lahore’s sugar hoarding crackdown

District administration acts swiftly to stabilise sugar prices and ensure fair supply in the city

By News Desk

LAHORE: The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, has taken decisive action against sugar hoarding and profiteering in Lahore, arresting 27 sellers, registering nine cases, sealing 13 shops, and imposing fines totaling Rs450,000. 

On Thursday, more than 1,000 tonnes of sugar were distributed across the city, with additional supplies continuing to maintain a stable supply chain. A spokesperson for the administration confirmed that there is no sugar shortage in Lahore and emphasised that any attempts to create artificial scarcity have been thwarted. 

DC Raza assured law-abiding traders of full support, stressing that exploitation of the public will not be tolerated.

The administration has urged the public to report any issues related to sugar availability or overpricing, with direct access to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General for immediate resolution. 

These actions have successfully stabilised sugar prices and availability, benefiting Lahore’s residents by ensuring an adequate and affordable supply of sugar.

