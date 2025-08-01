Bank Makramah reports first-ever half-year pre-tax profit of Rs1.44 billion

Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 1.44 billion and an after-tax profit of Rs 707 million for the half-year period ending June 30, 2025. This is the bank’s first profit in more than a decade.

The results, which were approved by the Board of Directors during a meeting held on August 1, reflect a turnaround from the loss of Rs 2.44 billion reported in the same period last year, resulting in an improvement of Rs 3.88 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved to Rs 0.11, reversing the negative Rs 0.22 reported in 2024.

BML Chairman Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah commented, “The bank’s strong performance has been driven by improved net mark-up income, record recoveries of legacy non-performing loans, a significantly better deposit mix that reduced the average cost of deposits, and exceptional treasury gains during the period. These results reflect the success of BML’s broader turnaround strategy.”

He further emphasized that the milestone is a testament to the dedicated efforts of their teams, expressing confidence in the bank’s future and Pakistan’s economic recovery.

Following the half-year period, the bank strengthened its position with the successful sale of a strategic asset for Rs 12 billion and a Rs 5 billion injection from its sponsor as advance against share capital. The Scheme of Arrangement is in its final stages before the Islamabad High Court, expected to further enhance the bank’s capital base once completed.

President and CEO Mr. Jawad Majid Khan stated that these historic results signify a pivotal moment for the bank, highlighting the relentless efforts of BML’s management and employees. He expressed confidence that with restructuring efforts nearing completion, BML is now poised for sustained profitability and growth.

The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to the Sponsor and Chairman for their steadfast support and long-term commitment, which have been critical to the bank’s revival.