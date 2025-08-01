FBR’s procurement plan for FY2025-26 reveals Rs180 million allocated for computer stationery

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has disclosed its procurement plan for the fiscal year 2025-26, revealing a detailed breakdown of expenses.

Notably, Rs180.36 million out of a total Rs560 million has been allocated for the purchase of computer stationery.

The plan, made public on Thursday, shows that Rs5 million is earmarked for refreshments such as tea and biscuits during official meetings.

Additionally, the FBR has set aside Rs35 million for fuel expenses related to its official vehicles and over Rs20 million for vehicle maintenance.

The procurement plan also accounts for Rs10 million in expenses related to visits by foreign delegations, while Rs16.7 million has been allocated for telephone and trunk calls.

Other significant portions of the budget include Rs70 million for hardware repairs and Rs19.8 million for the FBR’s security needs.