Minister pushes for fast-track launch of ferry service to boost sea travel, regional links

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has called for the immediate launch of Pakistan’s first ferry service, pressing for urgent reforms to streamline licensing and unlock financial support for operators. The minister’s remarks came during a detailed briefing by Director General of Shipping and Ports Alia Shahid at his Islamabad office on Friday.

To eliminate procedural delays, Chaudhry ordered that the ferry licensing process be fully digitalised and integrated with the Pakistan Single Window platform, replicating the system currently used for ship registrations. He also demanded that the six-month licensing timeline be slashed to just one month.

“There’s no justification for a half-year delay,” he said. “We must eliminate red tape and act decisively.”

To further encourage private sector investment, the minister emphasized the need to examine flexible financial models, such as bank guarantees, insurance guarantees, or hybrid arrangements, to ease entry for ferry operators.

“We aim to support, not hinder, entrepreneurs who wish to invest in this sector,” he noted.

Chaudhry also underscored the social and economic benefits of ferry-based sea travel, especially for religious pilgrims heading to Iran and Iraq.

“Ferry services could offer an affordable and reliable option for Zaireen,” he said.

“Every year, 700,000 to 1,000,000 Pakistani Zaireen visit Iran and Iraq. If even 20% opt for ferries in the first three years, that’s 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, a figure that carries significant economic potential.”

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, five private companies have already submitted proposals for a Gwadar-Gulf ferry service, while stakeholder consultations with regional authorities and private firms are in progress. Feasibility studies and regulatory frameworks are also nearing finalization.

A pilot launch is expected in the coming weeks, with the minister describing the project as a game-changer for regional connectivity.

“If implemented effectively, this service could become a vital new transport link across the region,” Chaudhry said, adding that a detailed roadmap for rollout will be released soon.