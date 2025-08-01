Sign inSubscribe
NA committee questions frequent toll tax hikes, calls for justification

Committee seeks clarification on toll tax revisions, reviews speed limit enforcement and issues regarding toll plazas on M-9 Motorway

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications raised concerns over the third toll tax increase within a short period, which contradicts the policy of revising toll taxes every three years. 

The committee deemed the repeated hikes detrimental to the public interest and instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to provide a detailed justification at the next meeting.

The motorway police chief briefed the committee on the legal framework under which First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against drivers exceeding the 150 km/h speed limit, citing Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on reckless and fast driving. 

Since the implementation of this law, the committee noted a significant reduction in motorway accidents over the last five months.

The committee suggested a review of the current penalty system, recommending that stricter financial fines and potential license suspensions replace corporal punishment.

Additionally, a calling-attention notice raised concerns about the placement of two toll plazas within a five-kilometre stretch of the M-9 Motorway, which contradicts the policy that mandates at least 35 km distance between toll plazas. 

The NHA explained that toll plazas are allowed near major bridges, regardless of distance. The committee directed the NHA to provide a list of all bridges with toll plazas.

The committee also learned that the Karachi Northern Bypass would be included in the M-10 project, which is expected to alleviate the traffic congestion in Karachi.

