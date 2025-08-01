OGDCL makes oil discovery at Chakar-1 well in Tando Allah Yar

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a successful oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well, located in Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

The energy giant disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with the Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations.

The well was spudded on June 2, 2025, and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters as part of the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License.

OGDCL, which holds a 95% stake in the project, along with its joint venture partner Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with a 5% carried interest, reported that the well flowed 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 400 psi.

The discovery was made after conducting a Drill Stem Test (DST) and further testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in the B-Sand.

Additionally, oil was encountered in the Lower Ranikot Formation during formation testing, prompting the need for a second DST/ESP to assess its full hydrocarbon potential.

This marks the 13th discovery in the TAY Exploration License, demonstrating the continued efforts of the joint venture to unlock the hydrocarbon potential in the region. OGDCL expressed confidence in the area’s geological prospects and will continue exploration efforts to further assess the resource base.