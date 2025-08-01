Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGDCL makes oil discovery at Chakar-1 well in Tando Allah Yar

OGDCL, in partnership with GHPL, reports 275 BOPD flow at Chakar-1 in Sindh; second DST/ESP to follow for further assessment

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a successful oil discovery at the Chakar-1 exploratory well, located in Tando Allah Yar, Sindh. 

The energy giant disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with the Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations. 

The well was spudded on June 2, 2025, and drilled to a total depth of 1,926 meters as part of the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License. 

OGDCL, which holds a 95% stake in the project, along with its joint venture partner Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with a 5% carried interest, reported that the well flowed 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 400 psi.

The discovery was made after conducting a Drill Stem Test (DST) and further testing with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in the B-Sand. 

Additionally, oil was encountered in the Lower Ranikot Formation during formation testing, prompting the need for a second DST/ESP to assess its full hydrocarbon potential.

This marks the 13th discovery in the TAY Exploration License, demonstrating the continued efforts of the joint venture to unlock the hydrocarbon potential in the region. OGDCL expressed confidence in the area’s geological prospects and will continue exploration efforts to further assess the resource base.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 01, 2025
Next article
Pakistan’s export earnings from Europe rise 7.44% to $8.863 billion in FY25
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

Senate panel criticizes IT ministry for selective collaboration on Pakistan’s first...

Committee expresses concerns over exclusion of other stakeholders in development of Pakistan’s indigenous Large Language Model; IT Secretary clarifies Jazz and NUST independently launched project, self-financed without public funds

Pakistan’s export earnings from Europe rise 7.44% to $8.863 billion in FY25

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 01, 2025

Trump tariff slashed to 19% from 29% on Pakistani goods after trade deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.