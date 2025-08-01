Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan approves tariff concessions for Afghanistan under early harvest programme

New tariff reductions aim to boost agricultural exports and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved tariff concessions for Afghanistan under the Early Harvest Programme, effective from August 1, 2025, for a period of one year. This move is set to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the agreement, Pakistan will reduce or eliminate customs duties on four key agricultural products imported from Afghanistan: tomatoes, grapes, pomegranates, and apples. Specifically, the import duty on tomatoes will be reduced from 27% to 22%, marking a 5% reduction. Meanwhile, duties on grapes, apples, and pomegranates will be cut by 26%, lowering the tax rates to 27%.

These agricultural products are commonly imported by Pakistan, especially during the off-season, helping stabilize local markets. In exchange, Afghanistan has agreed to offer relief on key Pakistani exports, including potatoes, bananas, mangoes, and kinnows. The duty on potatoes will see a dramatic 35% reduction, dropping from 57% to 22%, while bananas will experience a 30% cut, and mangoes and kinnows will have a 20% reduction in their import duties.

This initiative follows the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan on July 23, which aims to reduce tariffs on a total of eight agricultural products. The new trade measures reflect the two countries’ commitment to enhancing agricultural exports and expanding their bilateral economic ties.

Previous article
Nishat Group partners with Chery Automobile to launch EV Manufacturing plant
Next article
SECP launches strategic initiatives to transform Pakistan’s mutual fund industry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Nishat Group partners with Chery Automobile to launch EV Manufacturing plant

Nishat Group’s NexGen Auto to debut electric vehicles in partnership with Chery, marking a significant step towards Pakistan’s electric vehicle future

Sindh High Court suspends removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in workplace harassment case

Pakistan explores Web3 innovation as Minister meets Trump’s Council Executive Director

Pakistan’s inflation rises to 4.1% in July 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.