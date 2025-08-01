Pakistan approves tariff concessions for Afghanistan under early harvest programme

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved tariff concessions for Afghanistan under the Early Harvest Programme, effective from August 1, 2025, for a period of one year. This move is set to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the agreement, Pakistan will reduce or eliminate customs duties on four key agricultural products imported from Afghanistan: tomatoes, grapes, pomegranates, and apples. Specifically, the import duty on tomatoes will be reduced from 27% to 22%, marking a 5% reduction. Meanwhile, duties on grapes, apples, and pomegranates will be cut by 26%, lowering the tax rates to 27%.

These agricultural products are commonly imported by Pakistan, especially during the off-season, helping stabilize local markets. In exchange, Afghanistan has agreed to offer relief on key Pakistani exports, including potatoes, bananas, mangoes, and kinnows. The duty on potatoes will see a dramatic 35% reduction, dropping from 57% to 22%, while bananas will experience a 30% cut, and mangoes and kinnows will have a 20% reduction in their import duties.

This initiative follows the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan on July 23, which aims to reduce tariffs on a total of eight agricultural products. The new trade measures reflect the two countries’ commitment to enhancing agricultural exports and expanding their bilateral economic ties.