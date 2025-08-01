Pakistan explores Web3 innovation as Minister meets Trump’s Council Executive Director

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib met with Robert Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, to discuss the global coordination of cryptocurrency policy and Pakistan’s ambitious plans to position itself as a regional hub for Web3 innovation, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

This meeting follows Saqib’s visit to the United States in June, where he held discussions with high-profile US lawmakers including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines himself.

The meeting is also significant in the context of a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump, who revealed that the US administration and Pakistan had struck a deal to collaborate on developing Pakistan’s vast oil reserves. Trump, via social media, stated, “We have just concluded a deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves.”

He further hinted that the partnership might lead to selling oil to neighboring India, commenting, “We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!”