Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan explores Web3 innovation as Minister meets Trump’s Council Executive Director

Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib discusses global crypto policy and Pakistan’s Web3 ambitions with Robert Bo Hines

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal bin Saqib met with Robert Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, to discuss the global coordination of cryptocurrency policy and Pakistan’s ambitious plans to position itself as a regional hub for Web3 innovation, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

This meeting follows Saqib’s visit to the United States in June, where he held discussions with high-profile US lawmakers including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines himself.

The meeting is also significant in the context of a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump, who revealed that the US administration and Pakistan had struck a deal to collaborate on developing Pakistan’s vast oil reserves. Trump, via social media, stated, “We have just concluded a deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves.”

He further hinted that the partnership might lead to selling oil to neighboring India, commenting, “We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!”

Previous article
Pakistan’s inflation rises to 4.1% in July 2025
Next article
Sindh High Court suspends removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in workplace harassment case
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.