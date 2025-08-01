Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s export earnings from Europe rise 7.44% to $8.863 billion in FY25

Higher demand for Pakistani textiles and clothing in western and southern European markets boosts exports, reversing the 3.12% decline to the EU in the previous fiscal year

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports to European countries saw a 7.44% increase in FY25, fueled by higher demand in western and southern European markets, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). 

Export earnings from the European Union (EU) rose to $8.863 billion, up from $8.249 billion in FY24. The increase was primarily driven by stronger demand for Pakistani textiles and clothing in several European regions.

This marks a rebound from the previous fiscal year, when exports to the EU had declined by 3.12% to $8.240 billion despite continued access to the GSP+ facility, which provides duty-free entry into many European markets.

Western Europe remained the largest destination within the EU for Pakistani exports, with shipments rising 8.34% to $4.323 billion in FY25. 

Key markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France saw notable increases, with exports to Germany growing 11.35% to $1.687 billion and those to the Netherlands rising 7.72% to $1.492 billion. Exports to France grew 10.82% to $563.76 million, though Belgium saw a 2.42% decline to $543.43 million.

Southern Europe also experienced moderate growth, with exports increasing 3.41% to $3.095 billion. Spain remained the largest market, with a 2.27% rise to $1.482 billion, while Italy saw a slight increase of 0.89% to $1.132 billion. Exports to Greece surged 18.64% to $154.11 million.

Northern Europe showed a strong performance, with exports growing 17.73% to $748.95 million, while Eastern Europe saw a 10.49% rise to $696.27 million.

Exports to the United Kingdom, a major trading partner for Pakistan, also saw an increase of 7.19% to $2.160 billion, following a 2.33% rise in FY24.

Overall, the data indicates a gradual recovery in trade with Europe, particularly in the textile and apparel sectors, as demand strengthens across key EU economies.

