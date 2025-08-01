Sign inSubscribe
Petrol price cut by Rs7.54, diesel up slightly by Rs1.48

Revised rates effective August 1 for next fortnight

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government on Thursday reduced the price of petrol by Rs7.54 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs264.61 per litre, while increasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.48 to Rs285.83 per litre.

The changes, effective from August 1, 2025, were announced in a notification by the Finance Division following a review of international oil market trends and the exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Recommendations were made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries.

In the previous fortnightly revision, petrol had risen by Rs5.36, bringing the rate to Rs272.15 per litre, while diesel had gone up by Rs11.37, reaching Rs284.35 per litre.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed every 15 days to reflect global price movements and domestic market conditions.

