Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM hails record KSE-100 surge as sign of rising investor confidence

Shehbaz Sharif links stock market gains to economic reforms, pledges continued support for business and investment

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the historic rally of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point mark for the first time ever, calling it a strong indicator of investor trust in the government’s economic strategy.

Describing the development as a “positive reflection of investor confidence,” the Prime Minister said the bullish momentum in the market signals rising faith in ongoing reforms and policy direction.

“The upward momentum in the stock exchange is a strong endorsement of our economic direction,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a pro-business environment, emphasizing that facilitating investment and enterprise remains a top priority.

“We are committed to providing all possible support to businesses and investors to drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted improvements within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), noting that recent reforms have helped strengthen the tax system while easing compliance for the business community.

Concluding his remarks with optimism, Shehbaz Sharif said:

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving towards progress and development.”

Previous article
Minister pushes for fast-track launch of ferry service to boost sea travel, regional links
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.