PM hails record KSE-100 surge as sign of rising investor confidence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the historic rally of the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 Index, which surged past the 140,000-point mark for the first time ever, calling it a strong indicator of investor trust in the government’s economic strategy.

Describing the development as a “positive reflection of investor confidence,” the Prime Minister said the bullish momentum in the market signals rising faith in ongoing reforms and policy direction.

“The upward momentum in the stock exchange is a strong endorsement of our economic direction,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sharif reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a pro-business environment, emphasizing that facilitating investment and enterprise remains a top priority.

“We are committed to providing all possible support to businesses and investors to drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted improvements within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), noting that recent reforms have helped strengthen the tax system while easing compliance for the business community.

Concluding his remarks with optimism, Shehbaz Sharif said:

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan’s economic trajectory is improving, and we are steadily moving towards progress and development.”