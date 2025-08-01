Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs13.32 trillion into market through reverse repo and Shariah-compliant OMO

SBP’s reverse repo and Shariah-compliant OMO see total injection of Rs13.32 trillion to address liquidity shortage

By News Desk

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted a reverse repo and Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Thursday, injecting a total of Rs13.32 trillion into the market. Of this, Rs13 trillion was injected through the reverse repo OMO, while the remaining Rs270 billion was introduced via the Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO.

In the conventional OMO, the SBP injected Rs13.05 trillion into the market through reverse repo agreements. The breakdown of the results is as follows:

  • 7-Day Reverse Repo (Injection): Offered – Rs904,250 million, Accepted – Rs904,250 million, Rate – 11.02%

  • 14-Day Reverse Repo (Injection): Offered – Rs12,405,750 million, Accepted – Rs12,150,000 million, Rate – 11.01%

For the Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO, Rs270 billion was injected into the market, with the following results:

  • 7-Day Modarabah (Injection): Offered – Rs120,000 million, Accepted – Rs120,000 million, Rate – 11.15%

  • 14-Day Modarabah (Injection): Offered – Rs150,000 million, Accepted – Rs150,000 million, Rate – 11.13%

OMO operations are a tool used by the SBP to manage liquidity in the market, either by injecting funds to address shortages or by mopping up surplus liquidity. In OMO injections, the SBP lends funds to banks or Primary Dealers (PDs) against eligible collateral, typically government securities like Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) or Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).

These operations play a crucial role in stabilizing market liquidity and ensuring smooth functioning of the financial system.

Previous article
PSX rallies with KSE-100 Index up by 1,644.56 points amid market rebound
Next article
JDW Sugar Mills begins commercial production at new ethanol plant in Rahim Yar Khan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Nishat Group partners with Chery Automobile to launch EV Manufacturing plant

Nishat Group’s NexGen Auto to debut electric vehicles in partnership with Chery, marking a significant step towards Pakistan’s electric vehicle future

Sindh High Court suspends removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi in workplace harassment case

Pakistan explores Web3 innovation as Minister meets Trump’s Council Executive Director

Pakistan’s inflation rises to 4.1% in July 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.