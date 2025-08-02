Sign inSubscribe
23 brands of bottled water found unsafe for consumption in PCRWR report

203 samples tested from 21 cities; contamination due to high levels of sodium, arsenic, potassium, and bacteria

By News Desk

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has reported that 23 brands of bottled drinking water were found to be unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

PCRWR collected 203 samples of mineral and bottled water from 21 major cities across Pakistan during the second quarter of 2025 (April to June). 

According to the report issued by PCRWR, 11 brands were deemed unsafe due to high levels of sodium, including New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, and Qudrat Water.

Four brands, namely Atco Drinking Water, Aqua Nest, Pani, and New Mountain, were found unsafe due to elevated arsenic levels, while one brand, Vey Forever, exceeded permissible limits for potassium.

Additionally, nine other brands were contaminated with bacteria and deemed unsafe for drinking. These brands included Noble Pure Drinking Water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah Water, Nice Pure Max, Aqua King Bottled Water, Maa Jee, Freshin Drinking Water, and Iceland.

The PCRWR report underscores the ongoing risks posed by some bottled water brands, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring and quality control in the industry to safeguard public health.

