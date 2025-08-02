Sign inSubscribe
Gilgit-Baltistan traders continue protest against federal taxes, halt trade with China

Protesters demand end to federal taxation, citing region’s disputed status; thousands stranded as trade and travel stop.

By Monitoring Desk

Traders in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) continued their protest on Saturday, marking the 24th consecutive day of blocking a vital trade route to China. The protest has halted Pakistan-China trade and travel through the Karakoram Highway, leaving thousands of people, including Chinese nationals and foreign tourists, stranded. 

As per media reports, the protesters are demanding that the government abolish federal taxes, which they argue are illegal due to the region’s disputed constitutional status.

Traders, supported by local political, youth, and religious groups, maintain that GB’s status exempts it from federal taxation. 

The protest, which has paralyzed the local economy for the past eight months, has left thousands jobless, including transporters, hotel owners, shopkeepers, and customs agents. 

Ayub Waziri, a member of the GB Assembly, emphasised that the issue affects all residents, not just traders. He explained that during last year’s negotiations, Federal Board of Revenue officials acknowledged that GB is a “non-tariff zone,” confirming that federal taxes imposed in the region are illegal.

The movement gained further momentum on Friday as hundreds joined the blockade, with protests growing in solidarity. Protesters also complained of economic losses, citing delays in customs clearance at the Sost Dry Port. 

