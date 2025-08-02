Minister urges swift launch of Pakistan’s first ferry service to boost sea travel, support pilgrims

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has called for the swift launch of Pakistan’s first ferry service, urging immediate reforms to licensing procedures and financial facilitation for operators to ensure affordable sea travel, support pilgrims, and enhance maritime connectivity.

The minister made these remarks on Friday during a detailed presentation by the Director General of Shipping and Ports, Alia Shahid, at his office in Islamabad.

To eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, the minister instructed that the ferry licensing process be fully digitalized and integrated into the Pakistan Single Window platform, similar to existing ship registrations. He specifically ordered the reduction of the current six-month license issuance period to just one month.

“There’s no justification for a half-year delay,” he stated. “We must eliminate red tape and act decisively.”

In a move to attract private sector participation, the minister called for exploring flexible financial models for ferry operators. “We must assess whether a bank guarantee, insurance guarantee, or a hybrid model is most viable,” he said. “Our aim is to support, not hinder, entrepreneurs who wish to invest in this sector.”

Highlighting the broader benefits of sea travel, the minister pointed out that ferry services could provide an affordable and reliable travel solution for Zaireen (pilgrims) aspiring to visit Iran and Iraq.

“Beyond tourism and business, this service can greatly facilitate religious travel. We can offer pilgrims a new, secure, and cost-efficient option for their journeys,” Junaid Chaudhry noted.

The minister also emphasized the broader utility of ferry services, particularly for religious travelers. “Every year, 700,000 to 1,000,000 Pakistani Zaireen travel to Iran and Iraq. If even 20% opt for ferries in the first three years, that’s 140,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, representing significant economic potential,” he noted.

Stakeholder consultations, including with private operators and regional maritime authorities, are currently underway. Feasibility studies and regulatory frameworks are being finalized, with a pilot launch expected in the coming weeks.

“If implemented effectively, this service could become a vital new transport link across the region,” Junaid Chaudhry concluded. “We will unveil a detailed roadmap for rollout within the next few weeks.”