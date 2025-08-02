Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to establish separate immigration counters for foreign passengers at all international airports across the country. The move, announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), is being implemented following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the press release, the initiative is aimed at promoting tourism in Pakistan, facilitating the continuity of trade activities, and encouraging foreign investment.

This decision is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance Pakistan’s appeal as a welcoming destination for international tourists, investors, and business delegations.

The introduction of separate immigration counters will help reduce processing time for returning Pakistanis, allowing for a more efficient and streamlined immigration experience.