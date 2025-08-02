Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers

Decision aims to promote tourism, trade, and foreign investment

By News Desk


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to establish separate immigration counters for foreign passengers at all international airports across the country. The move, announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), is being implemented following instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the press release, the initiative is aimed at promoting tourism in Pakistan, facilitating the continuity of trade activities, and encouraging foreign investment.

This decision is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance Pakistan’s appeal as a welcoming destination for international tourists, investors, and business delegations.

The introduction of separate immigration counters will help reduce processing time for returning Pakistanis, allowing for a more efficient and streamlined immigration experience.

Previous article
Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan boost cooperation in crypto and blockchain technologies
Next article
Romania offers Port of Constanța for direct access to European markets for Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.