Romania offers Port of Constanța for direct access to European markets for Pakistan

Romania has proposed the use of its Port of Constanța to provide Pakistan with direct access to European markets via the Black Sea and Danube River. The initiative was welcomed by Islamabad, which views it as a valuable step toward diversifying Pakistan’s export logistics.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, logistics, defence, energy, and culture, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest, including boosting agricultural trade, meat exports, and potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, fans, and green energy. Romania also expressed readiness to support Pakistan’s shift to green energy, offering technology in solar and wind power.

Romania acknowledged Pakistan’s competitive edge in various sectors and expressed interest in deeper industrial collaboration. Minister Kamal informed the Romanian envoy about the government’s efforts to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, providing attractive incentives for Romanian companies to invest in Pakistan through joint ventures.

The ambassador commended the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry and praised the talent of Pakistani professionals, emphasizing Romania’s willingness to facilitate exchanges in the tech sector. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in technology, while also discussing the improvement of cultural diplomacy and community integration, with a focus on enhanced connectivity and visa facilitation.