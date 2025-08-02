Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Romania offers Port of Constanța for direct access to European markets for Pakistan

Proposal aimed at enhancing trade, energy, and cultural cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

Romania has proposed the use of its Port of Constanța to provide Pakistan with direct access to European markets via the Black Sea and Danube River. The initiative was welcomed by Islamabad, which views it as a valuable step toward diversifying Pakistan’s export logistics.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, logistics, defence, energy, and culture, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual interest, including boosting agricultural trade, meat exports, and potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, fans, and green energy. Romania also expressed readiness to support Pakistan’s shift to green energy, offering technology in solar and wind power.

Romania acknowledged Pakistan’s competitive edge in various sectors and expressed interest in deeper industrial collaboration. Minister Kamal informed the Romanian envoy about the government’s efforts to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, providing attractive incentives for Romanian companies to invest in Pakistan through joint ventures.

The ambassador commended the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry and praised the talent of Pakistani professionals, emphasizing Romania’s willingness to facilitate exchanges in the tech sector. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in technology, while also discussing the improvement of cultural diplomacy and community integration, with a focus on enhanced connectivity and visa facilitation.

Previous article
Pakistan to set up separate immigration counters for foreign passengers
Next article
Pakistan’s exports rise to $31.75 billion in FY2024–25 despite global trade challenges
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.