SBP assigns new foreign exchange exposure limit to authorized dealers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has updated the Foreign Exchange Exposure Limit (FEEL) for Authorized Dealers (ADs), based on changes in market conditions and trade volumes.

As per the new guidelines, each AD will now have a FEEL equal to 7.5% of their Tier-1 Capital, as stated in their latest audited financial statements.

The decision was made to facilitate ADs in their foreign exchange operations. According to SBP, the revised limits will be communicated to each AD separately, based on their individual Tier-1 Capital position.

The updated FEEL limits will be effective starting August 4, 2025. All other existing instructions regarding the matter remain unchanged.