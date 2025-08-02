Sign inSubscribe
SCRA balance rises by Rs. 845.74 million in the week ending July 25, 2025

Net securities selling recorded at Rs. 3.74 billion with significant inflows from remittances and securities sales

By Monitoring Desk

The Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) balance rose by Rs. 845.74 million during the week ending July 25, 2025, closing at Rs. 28,476.09 million, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The week witnessed net selling of securities amounting to Rs. 3,740.82 million, with a total inflow of Rs. 10,096.05 million into the SCRA. This influx was primarily driven by inward remittances of Rs. 1,367.15 million, sales of securities amounting to Rs. 8,687.92 million, and a modest Rs. 40.98 million in dividends.

On the outflow side, a total of Rs. 9,250.32 million was recorded, stemming from outward remittances of Rs. 4,301.77 million, the purchase of securities worth Rs. 4,947.10 million, and taxes totaling Rs. 1.45 million.

The market value of investments held in equities, T-Bills, and PIBs experienced changes during the week. Investments in equities rose by Rs. 8,934.87 million, while T-Bills saw a decline of Rs. 1,233.15 million, and PIBs saw a slight increase of Rs. 0.97 million. At the close of the week, the market value of equity investments stood at Rs. 655,146.50 million, T-Bills at Rs. 36,778.95 million, and PIBs at Rs. 17,316.01 million.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
