Cement despatches jump 30% in July as exports soar, local sales recover

Pakistan’s cement sector recorded a sharp year-on-year increase in total despatches for July, marking a robust beginning to the fiscal year 2025–26. According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), overall sales rose by 30.13 per cent to 3.997 million tonnes, compared to 3.071 million tonnes in July last year.

Local cement despatches grew by 18.4 per cent to 2.988 million tonnes, up from 2.524 million tonnes in July 2024. Export volumes nearly doubled, rising 84 per cent to 1.008 million tonnes from 0.547 million tonnes a year earlier.

An APCMA spokesperson said the performance was encouraging, especially in light of rainfall and logistical challenges across various parts of the country. He expressed confidence that improving macroeconomic trends could support sustained growth in the coming months.

Industry watchers linked the strong July figures to seasonal and fiscal factors, including pre-budget procurement activity and a rebound from lower sales in June, which were affected by the Eidul Azha holidays.

While input costs remain a key concern, stakeholders expect external demand to continue supporting exports. Coal prices, a major cost driver for the cement industry, are currently hovering near $100 per tonne, amid softer global demand and increased environmental regulation in international markets.